Explosion in Downtown LA Injures 10 Firefighters 7:27 PM PDT 5/16/2020 by the Associated Press David McNew/Getty Images A view of Downtown Los Angeles The condition of the firefighters was not immediately known Saturday evening. The LA fire department issued a "mayday" call and characterized the incident as a "major emergency." An explosion in downtown Los Angeles has injured 10 firefighters, and dozens more are trying to douse the blaze. The condition of the firefighters was not immediately known Saturday evening. The LA fire department issued a "mayday" call and characterized the incident as a "major emergency." Firefighters were initially called to East Boyle Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a fire at a one-story commercial building.