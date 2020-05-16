CULTURE

Explosion in Downtown LA Injures 10 Firefighters

7:27 PM PDT 5/16/2020 by the Associated Press

David McNew/Getty Images
A view of Downtown Los Angeles

The condition of the firefighters was not immediately known Saturday evening. The LA fire department issued a "mayday" call and characterized the incident as a "major emergency."

An explosion in downtown Los Angeles has injured 10 firefighters, and dozens more are trying to douse the blaze.

Firefighters were initially called to East Boyle Street around 6:30 p.m. for a report of a fire at a one-story commercial building. 

More to come. 