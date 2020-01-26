The Most Extra Accessories at the Grammy Awards

Dress trains are out; durag trains are in — at least according to Guapdad 4000.

Stars stepped out at the Grammys on Sunday night with over-the-top extras. Some, such as Lilly Singh and Tyler The Creator, went the extra mile to accessorize and make their ensembles fun, quirky and expressive. From water bottles to leather fringed face-masks, the top musicians at the Grammys added eye-raising extras to their outfits.

Billie Eilish and Billy Porter set a precedent for pairing extravagant accessories with their ensembles at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday night at the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Eilish wore a Gucci black and green sheer face mask with her ensemble that the Italian fashion house described as "a bowling shirt and jogging pants," embellished with crystals, natch. Porter arrived in a shimmering teal blue jumpsuit, encrusted with 70,000 crystals, paired with a matching jacket and hat, all by Baja East. His hat, the most extra and meme-able accessory of the evening, featured a silver fringe on the brim that was operated by a remote control.

They weren't the only ones who came strutting the carpet with over the top props and ensemble perfecting pieces.

Singer-songwriter Njomza, who was signed by Mac Miller to his REMember label and has contributed songwriting to Ariana Grande's hits "Thank U, Next" and "7 Rings," stepped out on the red carpet wearing a red cut-out gown; she accessorized with strappy black sandals, a black studded clutch, and glittery hair jewelry that draped over her sleek hair.

Diplo and Canada-born country musician Orville Peck walked the carpet together, both wearing Dior, and donning their signature western motifs complete with cowboy boots, cowboy hats and bolo ties. Diplo had a tuxedo cowboy look, while Peck rocked a shirt adorned with tassels to match his leather-tasseled face mask, a strange accessory to most but a staple for the ever-elusive Peck. Peck told The New York Times he wears some variation of a face mask as a point of discussion.

Lilly Singh, the 31-year-old YouTube creator-turned-host of A Little Late With Lilly Singh, showed up wearing a lime green silk gown by Lebanese designer Georges Chakra, along with with lime green Stuart Weitzman heels, and a clear Marzook clutch packed with, yes, real Skittles — adding a sweet little rainbow pop to her look.

Oakland rapper and member of hip-hop group Zoink Gang, Guapdad 4000 arrived at the Grammys wearing a gray suit (sans shirt), double-chain necklaces, white sneakers, and a long metallic durag with a billowing train that flowed down the red carpet behind him.

When The Hundreds asked Guapdad 4000 if his durags gave him special powers he replied, "The durag is a holy crown, only to be donned by the chosen kings. You gotta be the waviest of the wavy to equip the silk to the scalp." Guapdad 4000's debut album Dior Deposits dropped last October.

Musician, reality star and hype-man Flavor Flav wore a black sequin tuxedo jacket with a black bow-tie, sideways baseball cap, pearl-encrusted black shades, and the signature Flavor Flav timepiece around his neck. Naturally, the bedazzled clock was fashionable not functional, since it read nearly 7 p.m. before the show, which began at 5 p.m. Maybe Flav's still on New York time? Either way, fans can always count on Flav to bring the extra accessories and the extra hype.

Tyler The Creator arrived at the Grammy Awards dressed like a hotel bellhop, carrying with him a pink suitcase to match his pink and red uniform by Golf le Fleur. Posing on the red carpet with his suitcase open, he offered a peek of his outfits to come onstage.

After performing "Earthquake" and "New Magic Wand" — alongside Boyz II Men and Charlie Wilson — in a fiery extravaganza, he scored the Grammy Award for best rap album for IGOR. When he ran up on stage to accept his award, he wore the striped outfit that has been neatly stowed away in the suitcase.

Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers walked the red carpet in a vintage Chanel mesh black gown adorned with silver stars and her must-have accessory, an eco-friendly water bottle (in a Chanel bag) that she totes from event to event, scoring added points for making a sustainable style statement.