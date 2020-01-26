Extravagant Nail Art Stole the Show at the Grammy Awards

Rosalia, Billie Eilish and Lizzo were among the stars sporting show-stopping nails at the ceremony.

Nails starred at the 2020 Grammy Awards red carpet on Sunday, with eye-catching nail art taking precedence over outrageous makeup or hair styles. Nominees Lizzo, Billie Eilish and Rosalia all opted for ultra-long talons with plenty of bling.

Eilish matched her long green acrylic nails emblazoned with the iconic Gucci GG logo to her signature neon-green roots and slime-green Gucci ensemble. The nails were created by nail artist Emi Kudo, who also worked with Janet Jackson at Saturday night’s pre-Grammy Gala.

Lizzo, who was nominated for eight Grammys, had longtime nail artist Eri Ishizu paint a gold number '8' on each nail and attach crystals onto each tip. Dressed in all-white custom atelier Versace and $2 million worth of Lorraine Schwartz jewelry, the "Truth Hurts" singer opted to go monochrome on the night even down to her white nail polish — a combination of Christian Louboutin Nail Color The Nudes in Madame Est Nue and Metalinudes.

The most show-stopping look of the night, however, came from Spanish singer-songwriter Rosalia, who is known for her love of outrageous nail art and sported a heavily bedazzled crystal set. "Since I was 16, I used to love nail art," she explained on the red carpet. "And now it just got crazier and crazier. I wanted to prepare something special for the performance, and it's really shiny.”

In a tribute to late Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant, who was killed earlier on Sunday in a helicopter crash, actress Priyanka Chopra, who was attending with husband Nick Jonas, also painted the number '24' on one of her nails.