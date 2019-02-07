'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' to Screen at Mammoth Film Festival

The Zac Efron-starring Ted Bundy drama first screened at Sundance.

The Zac Efron-starring Ted Bundy drama Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile will screen at the Mammoth Film Festival.

The movie, which premiered at Sundance and sold to Netflix, was directed by Joe Berlinger and tells the story of the notorious serial killer through the lens of his longtime girlfriend, played by Lily Collins.

Haley Joel Osment, Kaya Scodelario, John Malkovich and Jim Parsons also star.

The Mammoth Film Festival runs Feb. 7-11 at Mammoth Lakes, California.