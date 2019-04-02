Zac Efron Asserts Innocence in Ted Bundy Biopic 'Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile' Trailer

Efron embodies the famed serial killer in the Joe Berlinger-directed movie, which is told from the perspective of Bundy's girlfriend, played by Lily Collins.

Netflix released a new trailer for the upcoming Ted Bundy biopic Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile on Tuesday.

The biographical crime thriller stars Zac Efron as Bundy and is told from the perspective of his girlfriend Elizabeth (Lily Collins), who struggles to accept the reality of his evil actions.

Joe Berlinger directed the film, while Kaya Scodelario, Jeffrey Donovan, Angela Sarafyan, Dylan Baker, Brian Geraghty, Jim Parsons, John Malkovich and Haley Joel Osment round out the cast.

The trailer opens with Elizabeth visiting Ted in prison. After she asks him if he remembers the night they met, a brief clip shows him approaching her at a bar.

A prosecutor then explains the severity of Bundy's murders to the jury in a voiceover and states that they have been given solid proof of his crimes, though the heinous details are accompanied by clips of Bundy easily charming a number of women that he crosses paths with.

"For years, I've carried this guilt that I'm to blame for everything," Elizabeth says as brief clips of intimate moments from their relationship play. "If only I hadn’t trusted you."

When Elizabeth asks Ted if he is guilty of the many murders he's accused of, he confidently declares his innocence.

Clips from Bundy's televised trial follow, in which he successfully charms those in attendance. A woman featured in a television interview explains that while she is scared of Bundy, she also finds the murderer "really dreamy."

The trailer continues to share clips from Elizabeth and Ted's relationship, contrasted by brief scenes that show the aftermath of his arrest. The many murders he committed are described as "extremely wicked…shockingly evil, vile."

Elizabeth once again asks Ted during her visit to the prison if he's guilty. While he assures her that the speculation will soon end, she responds, "It's only going to end with the truth."

Bundy was convicted of 30 murders between 1974 and 1978. It wasn't until years after his trial that he began speaking about the murders openly. He was executed in an electric chair in 1989.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, will be available to stream on Netflix on May 3. Watch the full trailer above.