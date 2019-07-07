"F--- Trump" Chants Interrupt Fox News Broadcast From Women's World Cup Inside French Bar

The chants came after U.S. Women's National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe refused President Donald Trump's invite to the White House.

Fox News senior foreign affairs correspondent Greg Palkot on Sunday was reporting live from Lyon, France, where the U.S. Women's National Team won the FIFA Women's World Cup in a soccer match against the Netherlands, but his broadcast at a local bar was interrupted when a group of patrons started chanting, "Fuck Trump!"

"History has just been made! We are here in a sports bar in Lyon, France. Listen to it," he said, not before realizing what the crowd was saying.

In a seeming attempt to muffle out the chants, Palkot explained why he was delivering the news from inside the bar: "We are inside a sports bar, we were going to be outside, we were going to be at a screen of the football [match]."

The chants came after President Donald Trump recently engaged in a feud with U.S. Women's National Team co-captain Megan Rapinoe — a vocal critic of the current administration — that started because he was upset that she refused an invite to the White House. "I’m not going to the fucking White House," said Rapinoe, which resulted in this response from Trump via Twitter: "Megan should WIN before she TALKS! Finish the job!"

The president later said that he would still welcome the team "win or lose," but Rapinoe expressed doubt that any of her teammates would show up. "I haven’t spoken to everyone about it, obviously not myself, not Ali Krieger, and I suspect not many, if any, of the other players [would attend the visit]," she told Agence France-Presse.

Regardless, Trump on Sunday celebrated the team's victory in a tweet. "Congratulations to the U.S. Women’s Soccer Team on winning the World Cup! Great and exciting play," he wrote. "America is proud of you all!"