Face Time: Cardi B Stars in Reebok Ad, Billie Eilish Models for MCM

Matt Dillon goes suave for Brioni, Finn Wolfhard poses for YSL and A$AP Ferg lends his music to Revlon's ad.

In Face Time, The Hollywood Reporter highlights the star faces of new fashion and beauty campaigns.

Yves Saint Laurent

Stranger Things actor Finn Wolfhard appears in the fall/winter 2019 campaign for the French house in a zebra-print cardigan and shades.

MCM

At age 17, breakout musician Billie Eilish is starring in a genderless campaign for MCM's autumn/winter 2019 line. "His belt bag becomes her cross-body. Her parka becomes his tech vest — in the space of just a few zips. The imagery shows how cultural fluidity defines modern style," reads a release from the luxury accessories brand (Eilish sports belt bags, backpacks and beanies).

Reebok

Known for her colorful long nails (in addition to her music career), rapper Cardi B is front and center in Reebok's new campaign titled "Nails." The short video, which takes place at a nail salon, depicts her pink nails growing down to the floor to tie the laces of her Reebok Classic Club C Vintage sneakers, while she wears a Reebok Classic Vector Crew top.

Revlon

The beauty brand tapped hip-hop artist A$AP Ferg for a video about its So Fierce Collection. Set to the tune of A$AP Ferg's song "Wam," the campaign called "Step Out of Line" centers on artists daring to defy social standards for women and people of color. "I love any opportunity to celebrate women, which is exactly what I get to do with Revlon’s 'Step Out of Line' campaign," said A$AP Ferg in a statement. "We share a vision, I’m not afraid to live boldly and Revlon encourages women to do the same."

Jo Malone London

The London perfumer announced the first Jo Malone London Gent as British actor John Boyega (Star Wars: Episode VII – the Force Awakens) on July 9. “I love the creativity and storytelling element of Jo Malone London. It’s something I resonate with, it's how I work best. With discussion, collaboration and down to earth honesty,” he said in a statement.

Brioni

The Outsiders and Crash star Matt Dillon was photographed in black and white by Gregory Harris for Brioni's fall/winter 2019 campaign on "Tailoring Legends," looking suave in the label's coats and suits.