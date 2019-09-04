Face Time: Jake Gyllenhaal Models for Calvin Klein, Alexander Skarsgård for Clarks

Plus Cole Sprouse directs a campaign for Mulberry, starring Jude Law's daughter.

In Face Time, The Hollywood Reporter highlights the star faces of new fashion and beauty campaigns.

Calvin Klein

Calvin Klein introduces its newest fragrance, the first eau de parfum for men and the first men’s-only launch, with Jake Gyllenhaal (who first appeared for the brand in 2017) as a doting father in a Cary Fukunaga-directed video. In this new campaign, once again directed by Fukunag, the Oscar-nominated actor continues the family love story featuring intimate cherished moments. Eternity Calvin Klein Eau de Parfum for men is available at Macys ($89 for 3.3 oz).

Clarks

Alexander Skarsgård and Freida Pinto sport Clarks on the streets of Stockholm and London, for the British brand’s global AW19 Fall campaign, which launched Sept. 3. Both Skarsgård and Pinto grew up wearing Clarks and show off the brand’s Fall styles, like the Ronnie Walk, Clarkdale Gobi, Desert Boot, Pure Viola, Clarkdale Arlo and Trace Pine, in the video and print campaign.

A Golden Globe, Emmy and SAG winner, Skarsgård says the Gallagher brothers of Oasis inspired him to get his first pair. “I remember thinking they looked too clean when I got them, so I asked my dad to run over them with his car. He went back and forth a bunch of times, so they’d look aged and worn," Skarsgård said in a statement.

Pinto appreciates the comfort of Clarks, saying, “At the beginning of my career, I was told I had to sacrifice comfort for the sake of style and being a fashion icon, which I think is not true at all – so I think Clarks and I have a common idea of what comfort really means.” Inspired by Pinto’s passion for empowering women, Clarks will support Girl Rising this fall across the brand’s various channels and locations around the world in celebration of International Day of the Girl on Oct. 11. The styles are available now on Clarks.com and in multi-brand retailers.

Nike

Comedian Ilana Glazer plays a reluctant runner in a set of three spots for Nike’s latest shoe, the Joyride ($180), as she tries to gets some tips on how to achieve a runner’s high, in the style of her Broad City character. The videos were directed by Marielle Heller, whose previous film Can You Ever Forgive Me? earned Melissa McCarthy an Oscar nomination, with her latest, It’s a Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood starring Tom Hanks, set for release in November.

Glazer has recorded a guided run for the sports brand’s running app, which has previously featured runs with Kevin Hart and Ellie Goulding.

Mulberry

U.K. fashion label Mulberry brought on Cole Sprouse to direct a short video about its Iris bag (the AW19 styles are deep amber, lipstick red and rust; $1,650). The Riverdale actor's four-part video follows two girls' friendship in the English countryside, fittingly starring Iris Law, the daughter Sadie Frost and Jude Law.

“Every bit of experience is a step in the right direction-direction. These four vignettes were a lovely opportunity to use the imagery of both the English countryside and Mulberry. The little videos can be watched individually or in sequence, but I hope upon viewing you find the same joy that we all found while filming. Special thanks to all who helped," Sprouse said in a statement. — Lindsay Weinberg