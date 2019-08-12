Face Time: Luke Evans Models for Versace, Selena Gomez for Puma

Plus Victoria's Secret model Georgia Fowler is the face of Azzaro's new Wanted Girl fragrance.

In Face Time, The Hollywood Reporter highlights the star faces of new fashion and beauty campaigns.

Versace

Welsh actor Luke Evans is the face of Versace’s latest men’s eyewear collection, in a campaign shot by Mert and Marcus. Evans sports three new styles — two sun and one optical, ranging from a classic pilot to modern visor silhouettes, imbued with the heritage and craftsmanship the brand is known for (from $245, also in Versace and Sunglass Hut stores).

Puma

Also a partner of Coach, Selena Gomez is sporting streetwear for Puma to tease its Cali Remix line dropping Aug. 15. The pop star, who released a spring 2019 collection with Puma, poses in all white, hoop earrings, and Puma's Cali Remix sneaker with pink detailing, while checking her reflection in a retro car mirror or lounging on the car's hood.

Azzaro

New Zealand model Georgia Fowler stars in the campaign for Azzaro's latest fragrance Wanted Girl, feted on Aug. 8 at Harriet’s Rooftop at 1 Hotel West Hollywood. She describes the orange blossom and pomegranate concoction as "floral but once it sits on you a little bit, it's like undertones of dulce de leche, which I love," perfectly paired white a "sexy white suit" or "blush-toned dress" ($70 for 1 oz).

"I actually grew up with a lot of perfumes because my dad traveled a lot and so that's his little gift when he would come back through the airport. So I had a whole array of them I shared with my sister. I remember the J Lo and Britney Spears [fragrances]," Fowler tells THR.