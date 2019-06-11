Face Time: Stars Appearing in New Fashion and Beauty Campaigns (Updating)

Dua Lipa, Kygo and Kate Moss are among the new faces of designer brands.

In Face Time, The Hollywood Reporter highlights the star faces of new fashion and beauty campaigns.

Ralph Lauren

Musician Kygo ("Carry On") became the newest global ambassador (joining actor Ansel Elgort) for Polo Red of Ralph Lauren Fragrances, announced June 11. “I’m so excited to collaborate with Ralph Lauren Fragrances for Polo Red. This is a unique opportunity to combine music and scent – two powerful senses – to create something totally new," the Norwegian DJ said in a statement.

Giorgio Armani

On June 6, Kate Moss took center stage in navy blue as the face of Giorgio Armani's fall/winter 2019 campaign, photographed by Mert and Marcus.

Yves Saint Laurent

Grammy winner Dua Lipa, who sings "New Rules," joined the YSL Beauty family as the ambassador of an upcoming feminine fragrance, announced June 4. The campaign will debut in September 2019.

"I connect so much with the campaign because of its fearlessness," Dua Lipa said in a statement. "I stand for the importance of being confident, strong and powerful and of not compromising on who you are, what you do and what you believe in."