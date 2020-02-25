Facebook Acquires Another VR Game Studio

Sanzaru Games, developer of role-playing adventure 'Asgard's Wrath,' is the latest acquisition by the tech giant.

A few months after it acquired Beat Saber developer Beat Games in November, Facebook has bought up yet another video game studio in Sanzaru Games, maker of VR adventure title Asgard's Wrath.

"Today, I’m pleased to announce that Sanzaru is joining Facebook to help us pursue a future of rich, immersive, and original VR game content," Mike Verdu, director of AR/VR content at Facebook, said in a blog post on Tuesday.

Facebook has been leaning heavily into the VR space. Sanzaru now joins Beat Games, a fellow VR studio, and Oculus Studios, the VR game company acquired by Facebook in 2014 for more than $2 billion. In 2019, Oculus' Quest headset sold 705,000 units, according to SuperData, more than any other VR headset.

"As part of Oculus Studios and supported by our latest advancements in VR technology, Sanzaru will continue to make amazing VR game experiences for gamers around the world as an independently-operated studio," said Verdu.

Verdu said Sanzaru will continue to run as an "independent studio" out of its offices in the Bay Area and Ottawa, Canada, however the "vast majority of Sanzaru will be joining the Oculus Studios team."

No information on Sanzaru's current or future projects was shared.

Asgard's Wrath, launched in October, was favorably received by critics. The game currently has a score of 88 on review aggregator Metacritic. Sales figures for the title are not available.