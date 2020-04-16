Facebook to Cancel Large Events Through June 2021

The company will also keep its employees working from home until at least the end of May.

Facebook is canceling all public events through June 2021, CEO Mark Zuckerberg announced Thursday in a post on his account.

"Even beyond this next period, guidance from health experts is that it won't be advisable to have large groups of people get together for a while," wrote Zuckerberg, announcing that the social media giant would continue to hold off on hosting events with more than 50 people through next year.

He added that the company would look to host virtual events instead and would share more details soon. Facebook was one of the first companies to pull the plug on its events when the coronavirus outbreak hit the U.S., announcing in late February that it would halt plans for its F8 developer conference.

In his note, Zuckerberg also said that he is going to continue to require most Facebook employees to work from home until at least the end of May. "We're slowing our plans to return to the office in order to prioritize helping the rest of our community and local economy to get back up and running first," he wrote.

Facebook is also extending its policy on no business travel to at least June.

Concluded Zuckerberg: "Most Facebook employees are fortunate to be able to work productively from home, so we feel a responsibility to allow people to who don't have this flexibility to access shared public resources first."