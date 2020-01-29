Facebook Earnings Rise Amid User Growth

The social media giant saw profits and revenues beating market expectations, as user growth came in slightly better than expected.

Facebook's business and user growth remained strong as the social media giant closed out 2019, even as its stock price slid in after-marketing trading.

Facebook on Wednesday reported that revenue grew 25 percent during the fourth quarter to $21.08 billion. It also recorded earnings per share of $2.56.

Analysts polled by FactSet were looking for $20.9 billion in revenue for the quarter and earnings of $2.53 per share.

Facebook had 1.66 billion daily active users at the end of 2019, up 9 percent from a year earlier.

The company offered little insight into the growth of its portfolio of brands, including WhatsApp and Instagram. While Instagram remains a crown jewel for the company, eMarketer estimates that its user growth in the U.S. slowed during 2019.

Meanwhile, Facebook's high-profile video effort, Watch, is undergoing some change. The company has canceled the critically acclaimed drama series Sorry for Your Loss and Jessica Biel thriller Limetown as it focuses on unscripted projects like Jada Pinkett Smith-hosted Red Table Talk, which recently got a three-year renewal.

Shares in Facebook closed the day up 2.4 percent to $223.23, but were down 6 percent to $208.91 in early after-market trading on the NASDAQ Exchange.

More to come.