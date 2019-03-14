Facebook Introduces New "Gaming" Tab

The tech giant will now host a dedicated feed to users who "play games, watch gaming videos, or engage in gaming groups" on its platform.

Facebook will introduce a new dedicated "Gaming" tab on its website and mobile app dedicated to the 700 million people it says "play games, watch gaming videos, or engage in gaming groups" on the platform.

"We want to make it easier for people to find and connect around their favorite games, streamers, groups, and more," Vijaye Raji vp of gaming at Facebook said in an announcement post on Thursday. "The Facebook Gaming tab is part of Facebook's recent design update to provide personalized shortcuts for people to easily access the communities and content they interact with most."

The new Facebook Gaming tab is built around an updating feed that offers users games to play; videos from top streamers, developers and e-sports organizations; and updates and posts from various gaming groups and communities on Facebook.

New features in the gaming tab will continue to roll out to a "small subset" of users over the course of the year before going public at some point in the future. The company will also continue beta testing on its standalone Facebook Gaming app for Android users.

The new tab is the latest development in Facebook's push into the gaming space. In 2016, the company launched the beta version of its Facebook Instant Games platform with arcade classics like Pac-Man and Galaga. Last March, Instant Games was opened to all developers and users on the Facebook platform.

In a bid to compete with Twitch and YouTube for content creators, Facebook launched its Level Up program last June, a live streaming service to court streamers and influencers to their platform.