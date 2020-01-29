Facebook to Livestream BAFTA Pre-Show (Exclusive)

The BAFTA red carpet will be getting the Facebook Live treatment this Sunday.

Facebook has teamed with the British Academy to livestream the pre-show of this Sunday's BAFTA film awards ceremony from the Royal Albert Hall in London.

The production – entitled The EEBAFTAs Red Carpet Facebook Get Together – will be hosted by Vick Hope, Jack Howard, Nush Cope and Tyler West, using both in-studio and on-carpet segments, as well as interactive audience integration.

Streaming Feb. 2. from 5 p.m. until 6.30 pm. London time, the show will be split between the BAFTA red carpet and the Facebook Live studio in London, incorporating polling, live comments and Q&As.

“Watching the stars arrive at the BAFTA Film Awards is a hugely exciting moment that fans anticipate every year," said Facebook's head of entertainment partnerships, Northern Europe, Anna Higgs. "By giving audiences the opportunity to follow along in real-time, as well as interact with our hosts as the action with the stars unfolds will create a new, immersive experience for communities on our platform – we’re delighted to be working with BAFTA to bring this vision to life.”

The show will be available to view on Facebook via BAFTA’s official Facebook page.

Going into this year's BAFTA awards, Joker leads the pack of nominations with 11,, closely followed by The Irishman and Once Upon a Time in...Hollywood with 10 each.

Facebook recently partnered with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association on a live red-carpet show and back-stage Instagram activation during the Golden Globes.