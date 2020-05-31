Facebook Pledges $10 Million to Fight Racial Injustice

The financial commitment comes as the social media giant faces fierce backlash over its handling of President Donald Trump's "looting and shooting" posts.

Facebook is pledging $10 million to fight racial injustice.

In social media messages posted late on Sunday night, Facebook-owned Instagram, via its official account, revealed the company's financial commitment but did not provide further details. Following in the footsteps of several entertainment and media companies, Instagram also reaffirmed its anti-racism stance and its commitment to raise Black voices on its platform by promoting the #ShareBlackStories hashtag.

The announcement comes as the social media giant continues to face a storm of criticism over its handling of President Donald Trump's incendiary posts related to nationwide protests against police brutality sparked by the killing of George Floyd.

On Sunday, Axios reported that Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg spoke to Trump on the phone about the president's now infamous tweet threatening protestors in Minneapolis with action from the military as well as using the phrase "when the looting starts, the shooting starts," a line that was used by segregationists in the 1960s. On the call, Zuckerberg reportedly "expressed concerns about the tone and rhetoric" the president was using in his social media posts about the nationwide protests against police brutality and outlined how Trump's comments were putting the social media giant in a difficult position.

Twitter slapped a warning label and hid the president's tweet on the basis that it was glorifying violence. Facebook said the president's post did not violate its policies, although Zuckerberg, in a post, admitted that it included a "troubling historical reference."