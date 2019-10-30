Facebook Touts 2.45 Billion Monthly Active Users in Latest Tally

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg during his time before the House Financial Services Committee on Oct. 23.

The company posted adjusted earning per share of $2.12 and revenue of $17.65 billion, both of which were above the expectations of Wall Street analysts.

Facebook said Wednesday it had 1.62 billion daily active users in the most recent quarter, up 9 percent from a year earlier and 2.45 billion monthly active users, up 8 percent, news that sent the stock 4 percent higher in after-hours trading.

The financial results come as the firm finds itself dealing with Congress and others over how it turns its user data into advertising sales, and how it polices the activity on its platform, especially as it relates to political speech.

"We are focused on making progress on major social issues and building new experiences that improve people's lives around the world," Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg said Wednesday.

The company said Wednesday it employs 43,030 people, 28 percent more than it employed a year ago.

Facebook said 94 percent of its ad revenue came from mobile users, up from 92 percent in the same quarter last year, and that it has $52.3 billion in cash and equivalents on its balance sheet.