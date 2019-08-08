Facebook, Vevo to Showcase at NewFronts West

The two-day event will take place in Los Angeles on Sept. 11 and 12.

The IAB's annual West Coast showcase has set its lineup.

NewFronts West will feature presentations from Facebook, Vevo, Fuse Media, Jukin Media, SoulPancake and others. The two-day event, which will take place at NeueHouse from Sept. 11 to 12, will give those brands the opportunity to present their digital programming lineups to advertisers.

The IAB launched NewFronts West in 2018 to offer a Los Angeles-based sister event to its weeklong New York confab. The full roster of presenters also includes ART19, Digitas, LiveXLive and Unity Technologies.

The theme of this year's event is "Relationships Matter. Take a Stand." Among the presentations that will take place at the 2019 event are No Neutral LIVE with Blackbird CEO Ross Martin, who will talk with Chipotle's Tressie Lieberman and Mattel's Lisa McKnight; The Work: The View from Cannes, in which Digitas chief creative and content officer Scott Donaton will discuss the annual brand event with Johnson & Johnson's Sarah Colamarino and UM Worldwide's Brendan Gaul; and a Silicon Beach startup showcase.

The event will also feature speakers including 20th Century Fox vp media Scott Bishoff, NBCUniversal executive vp digital marketing Doug Neil, Digitas senior vp media director Kristin Scheve, GroupM chief digital investment officer Susan Schiekofer, Billboard-The Hollywood Reporter Media Group president Deanna Brown and Hollywood Reporter editorial director Matthew Belloni.

"Hollywood is known as the center of the entertainment world — it's a place that understands and values storytelling," said IAB president Patrick Dolan. "This is why we are bringing the NewFronts back to L.A., connecting content creators and brands to explore how to tell stories that speak to the causes and issues that consumers care about in these polarizing times. Do marketers need to walk a fine line or dive into the deep end? We are excited to have leaders from Chipotle, Johnson & Johnson, Mattel, and other brands on stage to discuss and debate."

The IAB has also partnered with the Streamy Awards for the second year to hand out the Streamys Brand Awards on stage during the event.

The NewFronts West are organized with the guidance of an advisory board that includes executives from 20th Century Fox, Disney, Amazon, CAA, Digitas, GroupM, The Honest Co., Universal Studios and other companies.

“Los Angeles has long been an epicenter for entertainment and automotive, but it has been growing rapidly in other areas. These categories have very specific needs that differ from other markets,” said Autumn White, executive vp of digital and managing partner at Horizon Media and a member of the NewFronts West Advisory Board. “NewFronts West 2019 can help provide the L.A. digital space with fuel to continue growing and elevating as the market changes and expands.”