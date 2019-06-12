Facebook Watch Signs Content Deals With Germany's ProSieben, Australia's Seven Studios

Digital-first content linked to such hit shows as 'Germany's Next Top Model' and 'The Voice of Germany' will stream on the social media platform, as will new sports shows in Australia.

Facebook Watch has partnered with German TV giant ProSiebenSat.1 in a deal that will see ProSieben provide digital-first content to the social media platform in the form of pre-shows, after-shows, interviews and spin-offs linked to the network's hit reality formats, including The Voice of Germany, Germany's Next Top Model – by Heidi Klum, and Late Night Berlin.

The move, announced Wednesday, is the first deal of its kind in Europe, though Facebook is expected to sign similar deals with commercial broadcasters and producers across the continent.

The deal ties into moves by ProSiebenSat.1 and commercial broadcasters across Europe to expand the ad-supported digital video business. ProSieben last week set up a joint venture with its main German rival, RTL Television, to enable buyers of online advertising to target audiences more accurately.

In a separate agreement, Facebook Watch announced a partnership with Australia's Seven Studios to launch a slate of digital sports-related series focused on down under leagues. The shows, produced in cooperation with Australia's National Rugby League, the Australian Football League and Cricket Australia, will include content spanning match highlights, live original programs, wrap-ups, and more. Facebook Watch has a deal in place with the International Cricket Council to show match previews, highlights and insider commentary from the 2019 Cricket World Cup, currently underway in the U.K..

Facebook has also rolled out several original series, including the reality shows Ball in the Family and Huda Boss and scripted dramas Sorry For Your Loss and Five Points. Facebook Watch's reboot of the iconic reality series MTV's The Real World premieres Thursday in the U.S., Mexico and Thailand.

After the global launch of Facebook Watch last summer, the streaming video service now boasts more than 720 million monthly viewers and some 140 million people who spend at least one minute on the service every day.



