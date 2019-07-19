Facebook Watch Inks Multiseries Deal With Crypt TV

Crypt TV's 'The Birch' will premiere Oct. 11 on the video platform.

Facebook has inked a deal with horror studio Crypt TV to create exclusive programming for its Watch video platform.

The multiseries pact includes five, 10-episode projects on which the companies are in active development now. It comes on the heels of a 2018 agreement to turn short film The Birch into a 15-episode series for Facebook Watch, which will premiere Oct. 11.

The partnership with Crypt TV represents a new kind of deal for Facebook, as it looks to bulk up nearly two-year-old Watch with more programming for different segments of its user base. The company also has a slate of originals like Sorry for Your Loss and Queen America.

"Crypt is thrilled to deliver our signature monster stories to a global community on Facebook," founder and CEO Jack Davis said in a statement. "This partnership is a unique opportunity for Crypt to continue to build our brand and bring our original scary IP to Facebook Watch."

Crypt TV was founded in 2015 to create genre programming for digital platforms, including Facebook, where it has more than 3 million followers. The company, known for characters like the Look-See, has raised nearly $10 million from investors including Blumhouse Productions, Lerer Hippeau, NBCUniversal and Shari Redstone's Advancit Capital.

"Over the years, Facebook's platform has enabled Crypt to create and foster a real, engaged community," Davis continued. "Our monsters are anchored to powerful emotions, and we hope the exploration of these universal emotions brings the world a little bit closer together. Because of the community and engagement Facebook makes possible, we feel like we've had a real chance to fulfill our mission and continue to grow this mission moving forward."

Davis will serve as an executive producer on the Crypt TV Facebook projects alongside Kate Krantz and Darren Brandl. Paul Lee's Wiip will also serve as co-producers.