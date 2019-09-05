Facebook Watch Greenlights Series of News, Factual Programs in Europe

Facebook, which has been under fire in Europe for the spread of fake news, is partnering with the likes of Germany's 'Bild,' Sweden's 'Expressen' and France's 'Le Monde' newspapers on factual formats for its Watch service.

Facebook has ordered a series of new factual formats for its Watch service in Europe, partnering with major local media companies, including Axel Springer and Burda in Germany, Sweden's Expressen newspaper and Le Monde in France.

The move, announced Thursday, follows Facebook's investment last year in Watch investigative journalism series Uncovered, produced by Channel 4 News, and Cut Through The Noise from the BBC.

Facebook has come under fire in Europe for the spread of hate speech and fake news on its platform and has been the target of EU legislation aimed at preventing news stories from being third-parties from being posted and shared on its site without proper compensation to the original publishers.

On Thursday, Facebook unveiled a dozen of new factual formats from European publishers that will launch on Facebook Watch. They range from the daily news format Bild Daily, produced by Germany's leading tabloid and educational travelogue Klaudia Saves the World, produced by Burda's Bunte magazine, to the weekly environmental format Plan B from France's Le Monde, in which journalists will report from around the globe on how to better understand environmental issues.

Facebook said publishers will have full editorial control of the shows, work closely with Facebook Watch to understand “which stories, topics and formats are resonating with audiences.”

Facebook said its goal was “to allow publishers to experiment with new formats, engage new audiences, and build sustainable revenue streams on our dedicated video platform.”

Here's a full list of the new European shows coming to Facebook Watch:



Germany

Axel Springer: Bild Daily. A daily general-interest show featuring Bild's most experienced journalists as they break down the hottest topics and headlines. The show will run Monday-Friday with in-studio and field reporting spanning politics, business, entertainment, sports and lifestyle.



Burda (Focus): Life Hacks. An interactive show that sees Facebook audiences seeking advice from a panel of experts, from young Vloggers to well-known celebrities and special guests.

Burda (Focus): NewsStories. A weekly news show with a popular host, covering topics such as politics, sports, viral videos, urban myths, fashion and more.

Burda (Bunte): Klaudia Saves The World. A 25-week educational travelogue, with weekly episodes that follow Klaudia Giez (‘Germany’s Next Top Model’) as she meets influential figures aiming to solve complex problems in modern society.

G+J: Superluminar - Das Social Wissensformat. A 15-episode weekly science show, hosted by Hannes Holtermann.

G+J: Der Fußball, mein Leben & ich. A 15-episode sports biography show featuring stars as they’re interviewed by editor-in-chief of football magazine 11 Freunde, Philipp Köster.

G+J: Local Heroes - Food Heroes Deutschland. A 15-episode weekly food series spanning the breadth of Germany highlighting secret or little known places to eat, featuring chefs and restaurateurs.

G+J: Rücken an Rücken - Promikochen. A 15-episode weekly studio cookery show featuring celebrity guests who cook a dish with instructions from a professional chef.



France



Brut: Pendant ce temps là. A breaking news show running Monday-Friday that brings you new perspectives on the stories everyone's talking about.

Le Monde: Plan B. A weekly series featuring inspiring people who prepare the world for a sustainable future. The show will feature established journalists reporting from around the globe to better understand environmental issues.

BFMTV: Bonsoir Bruce. BFMTV, the most-watched news channel in France, introduces Bonsoir Bruce, a daily vertical video news show featuring Bruce Toussaint, one of the top news anchors in the country. Every day, Bruce sheds light on the top headline of the day as he interviews a guest, takes questions from Facebook users and fact-checks the most-trending stories.



Sweden

Expressen: Bara Nyheter. A daily show that summarizes the most important news, Monday - Friday, hosted by Expressen TV anchor Jennie Pierrou.



