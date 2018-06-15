Facebook Watch Picks Up Documentary Series From Ozy Media (Exclusive)

The show, 'Breaking Big,' will also air on PBS, starting Friday night.

A new television docuseries from the millennial-focused Ozy Media will air also on Facebook Watch, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The 12-part series, Breaking Big, will debut Friday night on PBS with a profile of Daily Show host Trevor Noah. Ozy's third primetime series, the show will also include profiles of Good Morning America co-host Michael Strahan, anchor Gretchen Carlson and New York Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand, among other notables in music, film and TV.

"We're proud to partner with Facebook to further democratize access to information and bring stories that inform and inspire to people around the world," said Ozy founder and former MSNBC anchor Carlos Watson.

The company has also produced campaign-focused show The Contenders and The Third Rail for PBS.

Facebook Watch recently launched a new slate of funded shows from outlets like CNN, Fox News and ABC News.