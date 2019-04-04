Mark Zuckerberg Says Facebook Has "Learned a Lot" Since 2016 Election

In an interview with ABC News, Zuckerberg shared his thoughts on the spread of misinformation via the social media platform — and also defended Facebook's actions after recent terror attacks were livestreamed.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg sat down with ABC News' George Stephanopoulos for an interview that aired Thursday on Good Morning America. In that chat, Zuckerberg reflected on several controversies that his company has faced in the last several years.

As the 2020 presidential election draws near, Zuckerberg reacted to criticism that his company allowed users to spread misinformation that many believe impacted the results of 2016's election, helping President Donald Trump secure his spot inside the White House.

"Because there have been a number of major elections since 2016, where the results have been relatively clean on this front. We've learned a lot since 2016, where, obviously, we were behind where we needed to be on defenses for nation states trying to interfere," he said, adding that he is "confident" there won't be as many problems leading up to 2020.

But while he hopes to stop the spread of disinformation and hate campaigns on Facebook, Zuckerberg admitted that he can't guarantee anything. Still, he said he intends to make a strong effort.

"What I can guarantee is that they're definitely going to try. That's what we've seen," he said. "So, our job is to make the defenses stronger and stronger, to make it harder for them to do what they're doing and to build the right partnerships with other folks in the industry and in the intelligence community, so that way, together, we can get a good sense of what is going on out there and help keep this safe."

While speaking with Stephanopoulos, Zuckerberg was also asked about the backlash that Facebook received after recent terror attacks were livestreamed on the social media platform — including last month's mass shootings at a New Zealand mosque that left 50 people dead. In response, Zuckerberg said that his company needs to work harder than ever to "amplify the good things that people do and to mitigate and remove as much of the negative as possible."

Asked if a delay on livestreaming would have limited the views of the attacks, Zuckerberg said, "It might, in this case." Still, the tech mogul suggested that he is hesitant to amend Facebook's capabilities as they currently stand.

"But it would also fundamentally break what livestreaming is for people. Most people are livestreaming, you know, a birthday party or hanging out with friends when they can't be together," Zuckerberg said. "It's one of the things that's magical about livestreaming is that it's bi-directional, right? So you're not just broadcasting. You're communicating. And people are commenting back. So if you had a delay that would break that."

Watch Zuckerberg's interview with ABC News, below.