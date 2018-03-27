Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg to Testify Before Congress (Report)

The Facebook CEO indicated that he would be open to appearing before Congress when he told CNN, "I'm happy to testify, if it's the right thing to do."

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg has decided to testify before Congress, according to a report from CNN.

The report, citing Facebook sources, indicates that Zuckerberg is coming up with a strategy and could appear within a few weeks. A Facebook spokesperson declined to confirm CNN's report.

The decision comes after a data breach that exposed the private information of more than 50 million Facebook users has placed increased scrutiny on Zuckerberg and other Facebook executives.

The Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday invited Zuckerberg to testify next month. The invitation, from chairman Chuck Grassley, was for an April 10 hearing over the social network's data privacy practices. Google CEO Sundar Pichai and Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey were also asked to appear. The request comes a week after Senators John Thune and Bill Nelson issued a joint statement asking Zuckerberg to testify.

The Federal Trade Commission has also opened an investigation into Facebook's privacy practices following the reveal that Cambridge Analytica had used the data of Facebook users to sway voter sentiment during the 2016 U.S. presidential campaign.

Facebook, Google and Twitter previously sent deputies to appear before Congress to discuss the technology giants' roles in allowing Russian operatives to use their platforms to sway voter sentiment. But last week, Zuckerberg indicated that he would be open to appearing before Congress.

"I'm happy to testify, if it's the right thing to do," he told CNN. "I imagine at some point there will be a topic where I am the sole authority."