Facebook's Year of Crisis Doesn't Dent Fourth Quarter Earnings

The stock soared nearly 7 percent during after-hours trading on the strong financial performance.

Facebook's year of crisis didn't put a dent in its business.

The social network grew quarterly revenue by 30 percent to $16.9 billion during the final three months of 2018 and earned $2.38 per share. That's a much better quarter than Wall Street was expecting, with the consensus that Facebook would report revenue of $16.4 billion and earnings of $2.18 per share.

Facebook continues to add users, though growth is slowing. The company ended the quarter with 2.32 billion monthly active users, up 9 percent from the same period last year. Daily active users also grew by 9 percent to 1.52 billion. Analysts were expecting MAUs of 2.32 billion and DAUs of 1.51 billion.

Broken down into regions, Facebook added 1 million DAUs in the U.S. and Canada and 4 million in Europe, where during the third quarter it saw a decline in users. Monthly active users in the U.S. have stalled, however, at 242 million for the quarter.

Facebook had a rough 2018 as it dealt with one issue after another, from concerns about its protection of private user data during the Cambridge Analytica scandal to questions over its handling of Russian manipulation on its site. The crises even followed Facebook into 2019, with TechCrunch reporting one day before earnings that the company had been using Apple's internal app distribution program to track teenage consumption habits for research purposes. Apple followed up the report by saying that the move by Facebook was a "clear breach" of the agreement it had with the iPhone giant.

Facebook stock closed the day up 4 percent to $150.09.

