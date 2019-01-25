Hollywood Facialist Adeela Crown Offers SAG Awards Skincare Prep

Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, and Rita Ora are among the facialist's clients.

While aesthetician Adeela Crown keeps a full roster of clients looking fresh-faced at her London outpost—including Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams, socialite Millie Mackintosh (rumored to have introduced Prince Harry and Meghan Markle) and Lady Gaga—she’s also known to travel for clients.

Crown is known as the facialist-on-call for the Jordanian and Qatari royal families; She recently flew on a private jet and helicopter to land on a yacht off the coast of Monaco for a last-minute skin save and gave a client’s pampered Dalmatian a facial on a private plane en route from Hong Kong to London.

Now, this in-demand pro is in L.A. for pre-Screen Actors Guild Awards preening. Reese Witherspoon, Chrissy Teigen, and Rita Ora are a few who will experience her bespoke treatment, while she sets up shop at The Four Seasons in Beverly Hills.

Partnering with celeb-beloved brand Sunday Riley (Julianne Moore, Victoria Beckham, and Maggie Gyllenhaal are fans), clients will receive the C.E.O. Crowning Glow-ry facial. The 60-minute treatment focuses on brightening the complexion by using vitamin C-infused products from the Sunday Riley C.E.O. range, including the soon-to-be-launched C.E.O. Glow Vitamin C & Turmeric Face Oil.

Crown will also use the Flash Fix Facial kit, a treatment used on models during fashion month at Stella McCartney, Kenzo, Alice and Olivia, and The Row. It quickly perks up dull, lackluster skin and primes the skin for makeup application.

Though spaces are limited, Crown is accepting appointments for her mini sojourn in L.A. through the end of the weekend.