Jimmy Fallon Skewers Trump's Coronavirus Death Toll Indifference in Axios Interview

"That reminds me of the moment after the attack on Pearl Harbor when [President Franklin D. Roosevelt] said, 'What are you gonna do?'" the host quipped.

Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday lit into Donald Trump over the president's recent shockingly dismal interview with Axios that aired Monday night on HBO.

One of the larger takeaways from the interview was Trump's apparent lack of care that more than 150,000 people have died thus far from the pandemic in the U.S.; with the president telling interviewer Jonathan Swan, "It is what it is."

The Tonight Show host — taking a sharp turn from his days of wearing kid gloves with Trump, even infamously playing with the then-presidential candidate's hair on the show — expressed his disgust over Trump's indifference.

"It is what it is?" Fallon began. "You're the president of the United States, not Paulie Walnuts delivering bad news to Tony Soprano. ... At funerals, while everyone else is saying 'My condolences,' Trump is like, 'It is what it is.'"

Fallon continued, "That reminds me of the moment after the attack on Pearl Harbor when [President Franklin D. Roosevelt] said, 'What are you gonna do?'" The late-night host said Trump should change his red hat slogan from "MAGA" to "It Is What It Is."

In addition to the jokes, Fallon showed clips from the interview but with himself playing Trump, responding to the actual botched Trump moments, such as when the president told Swan that the journalist could only talk about pandemic stats and comparisons that made Trump look good rather than the actual facts and figures that Swan presented.

At another point in the actual interview, the real Trump downplayed the legacy of the late congressman and civil rights activist John Lewis, complaining that Lewis skipped his inauguration. Fallon also skewered that moment.

Watch the entire segment below.