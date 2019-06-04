'Family Guy' Pokes Fun at College Admissions Scandal With Emmy Ad Campaign

"For Your Consideration," the ad reads in University of Southern California school colors. "We've earned this. Family Guy Class of 2019."

Family Guy is taking aim at the College admissions scandal for its For Your Consideration Emmy ad campaign.

The ad features the faces series' characters Stewie, Peter, Lois, Brian, Chris and Meg placed over the heads of a rowing crew team.

"For Your Consideration," the ad reads in University of Southern California school colors. "We've earned this. Family Guy Class of 2019."

The ad is a direct reference to the college admissions scandal — in what authorities dubbed Operation Varsity Blues — in which actresses Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman are among the 50 indicted for allegedly bribing their kids' college enrollment. Loughlin and her husband, J. Mossimo Giannulli, are charged for allegedly paying $500,000 in bribes to have their daughters admitted to USC as crew recruits, even though neither is a rower. Loughlin and Giannulli pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The ad, in particular, picks up on a detail from the affidavit detailing the criminal complaints against those charged, which states that Cooperating Witness-1 (or "CW-1," later found to be mastermind William "Rick" Singer, founder of a college prep business who has already pleaded guilty to a number of felonies related to the case), and sometimes parents of applicants, would use Photoshop to put students' faces on Internet photos of actual athletes.

Huffman pleaded guilty after the actress was accused of disguising a $15,000 charitable payment in the bribery scheme for someone to take her oldest daughter's SAT exam. Huffman, along with 49 others, was arrested March 12 after federal prosecutors in Boston unsealed a criminal complaint charging all with conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud for allegedly cheating the collegiate system in order for their children to be admitted into upper-echelon universities.

Family Guy has been nominated for 25 Emmy Awards and has won seven.

This is far from the first time that the Fox animated comedy has poked fun at recent, scandalous news in an Emmy campaign, with previous campaigns referencing Trump's 2016 presidential campaign and a controversial scene from the second season of HBO's Girls. Its 2012 Emmy mailers also raised eyebrows as they infamously referred to voters as "overprivileged Brentwood Jews."