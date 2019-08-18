'Family Guy' Writer Creates 'Succession' Parody with Royal Family

Gary Janetti took to his Instagram Sunday to share a parody of the HBO series' opening credits that he created utilizing clips of each member of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and even Meghan Markle.

HBO's Succession is getting a royal makeover.

Family Guy producer and scribe Gary Janetti took to his Instagram Sunday to share a parody of the Succession opening credits that he created utilizing scenic videography of London and clips of each member of the royal family including Queen Elizabeth, Prince Harry, Prince William, Kate Middleton and even Meghan Markle. Prince William and Middleton's children, along with Prince Harry and Markle's first child are also listed as being a part of the cast in Janetti's mock opening credits.

With the same theme song composed by Nicholas Britell used by the HBO series playing in the background, Janetti's stream featured the Royals' iconic moments, even including clips of Prince Harry and William as toddlers with the late Princess Diana. At one moment, an old clip of Markle serving as a Deal or No Deal model could be seen before transitioning to film of her and Prince Harry introducing the newborn royal baby with a photo op on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The parody is not the first time Janetti has taken on the Royal family, having already created a viral meme of Prince George last year. "I'm treating the Instagram account as if it's a TV series," Janetti told The Hollywood Reporter of the attention and success his Instagram has cultivated. "It has an arc, there are little storylines that play out independently, and there are standalones. But I think of each post as an episode. I'm trying to play with the form."

The second season of HBO's Succession — which picked up with media mogul Logan Roy (Brian Cox) and his scheming family right after the events of the first-season finale — premiered last week, opening to its' biggest first-night audience ever.

Check out Janetti's parody below.