Fandango Launches Mask and Social-Distancing Guide as Movie Theaters Reopen

The new service, highlighting the safety measures being undertaken amid the coronavirus pandemic, launched Tuesday.

Online movie ticketing service Fandango is launching a new resource guide as movie theaters begin to reopen across the country that will include information on safety and social distancing measures.

The service, which launched Tuesday, will feature a rundown of mask and protective-equipment policies and enhanced cleaning measures being implemented at more than 100 theater chains. There's also a special search filter to find reopened cinemas by location.

The majority of the country's movie theaters expect to be back in operation next month. The first new nationwide release from Hollywood is the Russell Crowe thriller Unhinged, which Solstice Studios is set to open July 10.

“Our mission has always been super-serving fans with their entertainment needs, and we cannot wait to help fans get back to the big screen safely and at the right time,” said Fandango president Paul Yanover said. “It’s a complicated rollout, with various states, cities and counties opening their venues in different phases. We hope Fandango will serve as a helpful one-stop resource for fans to find all the information and services they need for a comfortable return to their local theaters.”

Last week, AMC Theatres and Regal Cinemas initially said they wouldn't make customers to wear face masks except in jurisdictions where masks are required by local health authorities. AMC and then Regal quickly reversed course after a loud outcry from customers.