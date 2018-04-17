Fandango Launches Rewards Program in Advance of Summer Box Office

The move comes as monthly movie ticket subscription service MoviePass continues to grow.

Online movie ticketing service Fandango is launching a first-ever rewards program that will allow members to amass points before redeeming a $6 credit that can be used for a movie ticket or other Fandango offerings.

Fandango announced the program in advance of the summer box office, which kicks off this year with the release of Avengers: Infinity War on April 27.

It also comes amid the continued growth of MoviePass, the controversial movie theater subscription service that allows consumers to see one movie a day for as low as $6.95 a month.

“We’ve built an expansive movie ecosystem at scale that we will mobilize for our Fandango VIP+ rewards program, helping drive advance ticket purchases and incremental sales for our exhibition and studio partners," Fandango CMO Adam Rockmore said in a statement.

To participate in the Fandango VIP+ rewards program, a ticket buyer needs to be a member of Fandango's free loyalty program. Members will receive 150 points for every movie ticket purchased. Once they've amassed 600 points, they'll receive a $6 discount code that can be used toward future movie ticket purchases, digital movie purchases and rentals on FandangoNOW or movie merchandise offered by Fandango.