Fandango Launches Ticket Sales on Instagram

A "Buy Tickets" button will now appear on Fandango's Instagram profile.

Movie ticket sales are coming to Instagram.

Fandango is adding a "Buy Tickets" button to its Instagram profile, making the purchase process even more instant. The new feature also is expected to roll out on other movie-centric Instagram pages in the coming weeks.

The feature is part of Instagram's push into commerce with such features as "shoppable tags" and plans to allow people to book services directly through a company's profile. The "Buy Tickets" tab will live alongside the "Shop" tab where Fandango sells movie merchandise.

"As millions of movie fans have gravitated to social media platforms to discover, share and engage with their favorite movie content, Fandango has been essential to that experience, offering ticketing capabilities and access to the most comprehensive network of U.S. theaters," said Fandango president Paul Yanover. "We're very excited to integrate ticketing into our Fandango Instagram, and look forward to working with our studio partners to help transform consumer passion into advance ticket purchases."

Fandango is one of the primary destinations for online movie ticket sales, with more than 60 million unique visitors a month, per comScore. The company says that it sold 33 percent of opening weekend U.S. box office dollars for Avengers: Infinity War.