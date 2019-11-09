Fans Injured in Stampede at Travis Scott's Astroworld Festival

The rapper posted a video to Instagram of anxious fans tearing down a guard rail and running haphazardly into what appears to be the festival grounds.

Three fans were injured in a stampede during the opening day (Nov. 9) of Travis Scott's second annual Astroworld Festival in Houston.

The city's fire department confirmed that three people were transported to Memorial Hermann with leg injuries after being trampled by others entering NRG Park, ABC affiliate KTRK-TV reports.

"DA YOUTH DEM CONTROL THE FREQUENCY. EVERYONE HAVE FUN. RAGERS SET TONE WHEN I COME OUT TONIGHT. BE SAFE RAGE HARD. AHHHHHHHHHHH," the rapper captioned the clip.

This year's Astroworld Festival -- which is expected to draw about 50,000 people -- includes performances by Scott, Migos, Gucci Mane, Young Thug, Pharrell, Marilyn Manson, Megan Thee Stallion, Playboi Carti, DaBaby, Rosalia, Young Dolph, Pop Smoke, Sheck Wes, and more.

This story first appeared on Billboard.com.