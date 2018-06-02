Fans Question Johnny Depp's Health After New Photos Surface Online

After photos of the actors posing with fans in Russia surfaced online, fans said the 54-year-old looked "thin" and "ill" while some didn't recognize him.

Fans are concerned for Johnny Depp’s state of well-being after recent photos of the actor appearing “ill” surfaced online over the weekend.

Depp posed with fans at a Four Seasons hotel in St. Petersburg, Russia, last week, looking visibly thinner than in previous appearances.

“I think my hero looks ill,” one user commented on Facebook of the shared fan photo.

Other comments included, “He looks thin” and “F-k me is that Johnny Depp?”

The actor was in Russia for a performance with his band, The Hollywood Vampires. Earlier in the week, Depp posed for fan photos in Moscow, donning sunglasses and a hat. The image also provoked concern in comment sections, where users described the actor as appearing “sick,” “weak” and “skinny.” The reasoning behind the actor’s new look is unclear.

Depp has been in the headlines in the past year due to varied legal disputes, including one with his former management company, since 2017. The actor sued TMG and its principals Joel and Robert Mandel, alleging the managers loaned millions to third parties without permission, failed to keep proper books and invested his money in business ventures in which they had ownership interests, among other claims.

In 2017 Depp also faced divorce proceedings from actress Amber Heard after she accused him of physical abuse. Heard was later given a $7 million divorce settlement that she donated to charity.

Depp is currently in post-production on City of Lies and Richard Says Goodbye, according to IMDb.

THR reached out to Depp's reps for comment.