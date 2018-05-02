Joe Dante, David Robert Mitchell Pics Among Fantasia Fest Lineup

There's world bows for the anthology movie 'Nightmare Cinema,' the Indonesian western 'Buffalo Boys' and the Blumhouse thriller 'Cam.'

The Fantasia International Film Festival, North America’s largest genre film festival, on Wednesday released the first wave of titles for its upcoming 22nd edition.

There's world premieres for the horror anthology movie Nightmare Cinema, the Indonesian western Buffalo Boys and the New Zealand time-travel comedy Mega Time Squad. Nightmare Cinema from Cinelou Films features shorts from five genre bigwigs: Mick Garris, Joe Dante, David Slade, Ryuhei Kitamura and Alejandro Brugues.

The anthology movie's cast includes Mickey Rourke, Richard Chamberlain, Adam Godley and Annabeth Gish. Gremlins director Dante will also receive a lifetime achievement award at the Montreal film festival.

Fantasia's first titles includes world premieres for Mike Wiluan's Buffalo Boys, starring Conan Stevens, the Blumhouse thriller Cam from screenwriter Isa Mazzei and director Danny Goldhaber and starring The Handmaid's Tale actress Madeline Brewer, and Andy Mitton's ghost story The Witch in the Window.

Tim Dammen's sci-fi tale Mega Time Squad, which stars Anton Tenet, will also bow in Montreal, as will Anthony Scott Burns' paranormal chiller Our House, top-lined by Thomas Mann, Nicola Peltz and Percy Hynes White.

Fantasia - running July 12 to August 1 - booked a special screening for It Follows director David Robert Mitchell’s Under the Silver Lake, an A24 feature where Andrew Garfield plays a Los Angeles resident who, after a one-night fling with a neighbor, wakes up the next day to find her missing.

There's an international premiere for Shinsuke Sato's ghost tale Bleach, and the SXSW title Unfriended: Dark Web, directed by Stephen Susco and starring Colin Woodell and Betty Gabriel. Fantasia will unveil its full 2018 lineup in early July.