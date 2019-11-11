Michael Pena Welcomes Guests to Nightmare Resort in 'Fantasy Island' Trailer

Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker round out the cast.

A vacation on a remote island turns fantasies into nightmares in the first trailer for Blumhouse Productions and Sony Pictures Entertainment's Fantasy Island.

Based on the television series of the same name, the supernatural horror film follows the mysterious Mr. Roarke (Michael Pena) as he makes the secret dreams of his guests come true when they visit his remote and luxurious tropical resort. When their fantasies turn into nightmares, the guests have to solve the island's mystery to save their lives.

Lucy Hale, Maggie Q, Austin Stowell, Portia Doubleday, Jimmy O. Yang, Ryan Hansen and Michael Rooker round out the cast. Jeff Wadlow directed and co-wrote the film with Chris Roach and Jillian Jacobs, while Jason Blum and Marc Toberoff produced.

The trailer opens with resort guest Melanie (Hale) getting into an elevator and riding it to the bottom floor. In a voiceover, Mr. Roarke promises that she'll find "the life you always dreamt of."

Mr. Roarke later welcomes the guests to the resort, where they take advantage of the luxurious pool and party scene. The guests bond as they discuss their personal fantasies and Melanie reveals that she wants "revenge on a childhood bully."

As she makes her way to the bottom floor of the resort, Melanie finds that her former bully (Doubleday) is strapped to a chair. "That is a really good hologram," she notes before she realizes that the bully is actually in the chair. After water is poured on her, a body appears from behind to torture her.

"The island is twisting what we asked for," one guest (Stowell) notes as deadly incidents take place on the island.

"We weren't brought here to have our own fantasies. We were brought here to be a part of something else," Q's characters says at the conclusion of the trailer as a montage shows Melanie and her bully running for their lives, a plane exploding in the sky and a room being set on fire.

Fantasy Island will be in theaters on Feb. 14.