Far East Film Fest to Premiere Documentary About David Bowie's Photographer

A colorful, inside look at the life and career of David Bowie will make its world premiere at the upcoming 20th edition of the Far East Film Festival in Udine, Italy.

Sukita – The Shoot Must Go On chronicles the work of Sukita Masayoshi, the Japanese photographer who captured 40 years of Bowie's life and career through images — including the iconic shot that adorns the cover of Bowie's 1977 album Heroes.

The 115-minute doc, directed by Aihara Hiro, is said to present a treasure trove of anecdotes and photos from Sukita and Bowie's decade-spanning creative partnership, along with other moments in rock, glam and punk history, such as Sukita's work with Iggy Pop and Marc Bolan’s T.Rex. The project also offers a glimpse of Bowie's lifelong devotion to his closest creative collaborators.

The Shoot Must Go On features appearances and appraisals from Japanese composers and musicians Ryuichi Sakamoto and Hotei (who wrote the Kill Bill theme song) and filmmakers such as Jim Jarmush and Kore-eda Hirokazu (Like Father, Like Son; After the Storm). The film is produced by Aihara Hiromi and Sukita Aki.

Following its premiere in Udine, Sukita – The Shoot Must Go On will receive a limited theatrical release in Japan.

Celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, the Far East Film Festival is Europe's only film event dedicated exclusively to East Asian popular cinema. Set in the picturesque city of Udine in northeastern Italy, the event balances its program with both popular commercial cinema and festival favorites from across the East Asian region, along with retrospectives, educational initiatives and an emerging film market. Despite its small size, the event is known to pull big names from the Asian industry, thanks to longstanding relationships with talent.

This year's Far Eastern Film Festival runs April 20-April 28.