Futurewear Brand Debuts Face Masks at Paris Fashion Week Amid Coronavirus Spread

Meanwhile, guests wore white medical masks at the Dries Van Noten show on Wednesday.

Paris Fashion Week is still underway, despite the coronavirus having spread to 47 countries with more than 80,000 reported cases worldwide. Amid the outbreak, one fashion brand launched an aptly-timed accessory on the runway: a face mask. Marine Serre sent models down the runway on Wednesday in a variety of face masks, including knit pieces. Influencer and model Kozue Akimoto attended the show, wearing a red and black non-disposable face mask.

Dutch influencer Romy D'Fonseca posted a photo of herself on Instagram in the same mask, explaining that the accessories, made in collaboration with air quality brand Airinum, debuted in Paris and will be available for sale online this week. Airinum shared a photo of the mask last week with the caption, "Launching soon." A rep for Airinum tells The Hollywood Reporter, "This has been a project going on long before the coronavirus," and teased details to come on Sunday.

An earlier automated response from Airinum explained that "due to the current coronavirus situation," the brand is experiencing a "spike" in requests. Airinum's masks, which range from $69-$99 each, appear to be sold out and will be restocked in April. Replacement filters are also sold out after being rationed to four orders per person. Amazon appeared to be sold out of disposable medical face masks as of Thursday.

Serre, who founded the "futurewear" label in 2017, previously worked at Alexander McQueen, Dior and Balenciaga. In November, Serre featured stylish anti-pollution masks in the fall/winter 2019 collection through a collaboration with French filtration brand R-PUR ($575, no longer available). The designer has said her work centers on "a decisive ecofuturist thematic and vision," and the style has translated to the red carpet with Billie Eilish wearing a Gucci face mask to the Grammys this year. THR has reached out to Serre.

On her website, an eerie voiceover of the runway video explains, "The human question is not how many can possibly survive within the system, but what kind of existence is possible for those who do survive?"

Over at the Dries Van Noten Paris Fashion Week show on Wednesday, guests donned white medical face masks while watching the presentation. THR has reached out to the brand for comment.

Shanghai Fashion Week, set to begin March 26, was postponed due to coronavirus and Seoul Fashion Week, slated to start March 17, has been canceled. The South China Morning Post reports that China Fashion Week in Beijing has been postponed as well.

During Milan Fashion Week, Armani decided to live stream his show with an empty theater to protect the health of would-be guests. On Wednesday, a new coronavirus case in California was thought to be the first in the U.S. of unknown origin.

Reps for Louis Vuitton and Celine had no comment on how coronavirus may affect Paris Fashion Week shows, while a rep for the agency KCD added that "clients are making assessments on this in real time." KCD's clients include Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Chloe, Givenchy, Isabel Marant and the LVMH conglomerate.

Paris Fashion Week runs through March 3.

Feb. 27, 12:15 p.m.: Updated to include statement from Airinum.