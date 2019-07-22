'Fast & Furious 9' Production Halted Following Stuntman Injury

An air ambulance was called to the Leavesden studios in the U.K. following an accident that left a man with a "serious head injury."

Police and paramedics were called to Warner Bros.' Leavesden Studios in the U.K. on Monday following an accident involving a crewmember on the set of Fast & Furious 9.

"We had an injury on the set of Fast 9 today in Leavesden with one of our stuntmen," a spokesperson from Universal, behind the Fast & Furious franchise, told The Hollywood Reporter. "We have halted production for the day to focus on this situation."

Added a spokesperson for the East of England Ambulance Service: "An ambulance, three ambulance officer vehicles and Essex and Herts Air Ambulance were called to Leavesden Studios shortly before midday today (July 22), following reports of a man injured in a fall. One patient with a serious head injury was transported to the Royal London Hospital by air ambulance."

Fast & Furious 9 is set to star Vin Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris "Ludacris" Bridges, Nathalie Emmanuel, John Cena, Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron. It is unknown whether any of the main cast were present during the accident.

The film is currently scheduled to be released on May 22, 2020.

Leavesden, which Warner Bros. rents out to others studios and productions, was famously the location for all eight Harry Potter films, alongside titles including GoldenEye, The Dark Knight and Inception. It now also houses the popular Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter attraction. Upcoming movies filmed there include Cats, Wonder Woman 2020 and The Witches.

Earlier this month, a fire broke out on the site on a sound stage being used for the HBO production Avenue 5. Firefighters spent more than 15 hours tackling the blaze, and there were no reported injuries.