'Fast & Furious 9' Stuntman in an "Induced Coma" Following Accident

The fall took place during a sequence being shot at Leavesden Studios in the U.K.

Fast & Furious 9 stuntman Joe Watts is in an induced coma following a major accident during the shoot in the U.K. on Monday.

The accident — described as a "serious head injury" after a major fall — saw the production shut down at Warner Bros.' Leavesden Studios as paramedics and air ambulances were called.

British press reported that Watts was Vin Diesel's stunt double, but a source close to production said that this wasn't true, and that the stunt double had been present during the accident, believed to have happened during a sequence in which Watts leaped from a balcony attached to a safety wire.

The source added that, according to Watts' fiancee, he was "stable but in an induced coma."

Watts has a impressive catalog of titles to his name, including Mission: Impossible – Fallout, Jurassic World - Fallen Kingdom, Solo: A Star Wars Story and Kingsman: The Golden Circle.