'Fast & Furious 9' Stuntman Injured on Set Moved Out of Intensive Care

A stuntman for Fast & Furious 9 who suffered a major head injury during production last month is out of the intensive care unit.

Production on the Universal picture was temporarily stopped when Joe Watts was severely hurt on July 22.

His family, including fiancee Tilly Powell (also a stunt professional), gave an update on Thursday, saying his condition had improved slightly.

“While Joe remains in hospital and there is still a long road ahead, he has been moved out of the ICU and doctors are pleased with his progress," read the family statement. "We’d especially like to send an enormous thank you to the air ambulance crew, all the fantastic doctors, nurses and staff at the Royal London Hospital who have provided amazing care to Joe.”

Watts suffered the injury at Warner Bros.' Leavesden Studios in the U.K.

Universal also issued a statement on Watts upgraded condition.

“Universal Pictures and the filmmakers, talent and crew of Fast & Furious 9, are heartened that Joe is on the road to recovery with the support of his loved ones," the statement reads. "Joe is a professional in every sense of the word and his commitment to his craft is inspiring to all of us. We know he’ll continue to inspire us throughout his recovery. Everyone in the Fast family sends our heartfelt wishes and we will continue to support Joe and his family however we can.”

Fast & Furious 9 stars Vin Diesel, Charlize Theron, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, Helen Mirren, Tyrese Gibson, Chris Bridges and Nathalie Emmanuel. The film opens in May 2020.

Alex Ritman contributed to this report.