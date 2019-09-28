'The Fast And The Furious' Director Rob Cohen Accused Of Sexual Assault (Report)

This allegation comes after the director's eldest child Valkyrie Weather accused her father of sexual assault in February.

The Fast and The Furious director Rob Cohen has been accused of sexual assault, according to a Huffington Post report.

The alleged victim, given the name Jane in the report to protect her anonymity, says the director assaulted her in 2015 when she was unconscious. The reported assault took place after after Cohen invited Jane to a business meeting in Manhattan to discuss collaborating on a TV pilot.

This allegation comes after Cohen's eldest child Valkyrie Weather accused her father of sexual assault in February, saying he molested her when she was a child. Weather also claimed Cohen took her to see sex workers in establishments in Thailand and the Czech Republic beginning when she was a teen. Cohen has denied Weather's claims.

Jane told HuffPost she felt "fuzzy" after dinner but still went with Cohen to another bar because she "was excited about the career opportunity." The next thing she remembered is waking up naked with Cohen’s "face in her crotch and his fingers inside her."

Jane reportedly sought treatment for sexual assault after her meeting with Cohen. HuffPost reports that two people close to Jane confirmed that she told them about the assault immediately after it happened.

Cohen’s lawyer Martin Singer responded to the accusations, writing to the HuffPost in a 13-page letter.

"The proposed Story is an outrageous defamatory hit piece, making extraordinarily offensive assertions that my client engaged in heinous sexual misconduct, criminal wrongdoing, and other inappropriate behavior, which are vehemently disputed and denied by my client," Singer said.

Cohen's lawyer also cautioned HuffPost against "publishing this Story in an effort to feed the ‘Me Too’ media frenzy with this salacious Story."

In addition to helming the original 2001 movie The Fast and The Furious, Rob Cohen has also directed Sony's Vin Diesel starrer xXx, as well as action thriller Stealth and Mummy sequel Tomb of the Dragon Emperor. His latest directorial effort, Entertainment Studios' The Hurricane Heist, was released last year.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to Cohen's lawyer for comment.