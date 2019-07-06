Karlovy Vary Film Festival Wraps With Grand Prix for Bulgarian Drama 'Father'

Best director went to Belgium's Tim Mielants for 'Patrick' - a tragicomedy set in a nudist colony.

Bulgarian drama Father, directed by Kristina Grozeva and Petar Valchanov, took the Crystal Globe for Grand Prix at the closing Saturday of the 54th edition of the Karlovy Vary film festival.

An intimate family drama about a grieving father who has lost his wife of many years, the Bulgarian-Greek co-production contained elements of dark farce.

A special jury prize went to the producer and director of German director Jan-Ole Gerster's Lara about a mother attending her son's piano recital — something that has surprising unpredictable results. Corinna Harfouch, who played the title role, picked up best actress.

Best director went to Belgium's Tim Mielants for his breezy tragicomedy, Patrick, set in a nudist colony.

Milan Ondrik picked up best actor for his part in Slovak-Czech coproduction Let There Be Light, where a father returning home from working abroad discovers his son is involved in an extremist paramilitary group.

There were also special jury mentions for Spanish director Jona Truebas' The August Virgin and for Antonia Giesen for her role in Chile/Argentine drama The Man of the Future.

In the festival's East of the West sidebar, Bull by Russian director Boris Akopov, won Grand Prix. Set in the turbulent 1990s in Russia, the project also took best film last month at the Russian national film awards Kinotavr in Sochi. There was also a special jury prize for Ukrainian director Antonio Lukich's sound-man drama My Thoughts Are Silent.

The best documentary film Grand Prix went to Ksenia Okhapkina for her Estonian-Latvian producer film Immortal, a lyrical 60 minute look at life in a small town in Russia. A special jury prize was awarded to China's Mijie Li for Confucian Dream, about a child's wish to study the writings of the great philosopher.

The Czech spa town-based festival also gave honorary Crystal Globes to New Orlean-born actress Patricia Clarkson for Outstanding Artistic Contribution to World Cinema and the President's Award to Czech cinematographer Vladimir Smutny.

The 55th edition of Karlovy Vary IFF will take place July 3 — July 11, 2020.