8 Handsome and Well-Crafted Watches for Father's Day

From classics like the Omega Speedmaster, Rolex Datejust and Zenith El Primero to newcomers such as a skeletonized Bell & Ross, some of the best timepieces for guys.

1. Rolex

Launched in 1945, the Rolex Datejust was the first wristwatch to feature a date window. Updated last year, this 36mm steel and white gold Datejust 36 with a sleek black dial and signature fluted bezel offers a new caliber and 70-hour power reserve with a Jubilee bracelet. Bob Iger, Trevor Noah and Mark Wahlberg all wear Rolex. $8,550, rolex.com

2. Omega

Few watches are as iconic as the Speedmaster, the Omega chronograph line first introduced in 1957 and later used by NASA in the first manned space flights. The 41.5mm two-tone Speedmaster ’57 Co-Axial Chronograph pays homage to the original and features a silvery dial, two sub dials, central chronograph seconds hand, date window, and gold bezel with a steel case and yellow-gold and steel two-tone bracelet. Steve Carell wears a Speedmaster in Netflix's new Space Force. $15,000, omegawatches.com

3. Longines

Inspired by a Longines from 1934, the 38.5mm Heritage Classic ‘Sector’ in steel has an elegantly clean Art Deco feel and features a silvered opaline disk at the dial’s center, a subdial for small-seconds display, an automatic movement with silicon hairspring, blued steel hand and 64 hours of power reserve $2,150, longines.com

4. Vacheron Constantin

One of the latest releases in Vacheron Constantin’s Fiftysix collection, inspired by a 1956 watch and first unveiled in 2018, this new automatic 40mm model in pink gold spotlights a warm sepia-brown-toned dial color — giving it a vintage feel — with a sector-type design and matching calfskin strap. $18,700, vacheron-constantin.com

5. Harry Winston

Inspired by the founder’s preferred diamond cut, the Emerald Quartz timepiece now comes in a larger 33mm wide (and 39mm tall) size featuring a white gold beveled-edge octagonal case and a stunning blue dial with sunray satin-brushed finish and date window at 6 o’clock. It comes on a blue alligator leather strap. $15,200, harrywinston.com

6. Zenith

When it launched in 1969, the El Primero stood out as the first high-frequency automatic chronograph movement ever created, renowned for its precision timing. With its signature overlapping subdials, the 42mm automatic Chronomaster El Primero in steel with a dark-brown alligator strap carries on as a classic choice. With 50-hour power reserve. $7,700, mrporter.com

7. Bell & Ross

Launched last year, Bell & Ross’s BR 05 collection combined the brand’s signature square case with an integrated metal bracelet. The 40mm BR 05 Skeleton Blue in satin-finished steel provides a view of the automatic movement via an anti-reflective blue sapphire crystal. Indices and hands are filled with white Super-LumiNova. Limited to 500 pieces. $6,900, bellross.com

8. Hamilton

The Swiss watch brand, originally founded in the U.S. in 1892, is known for its association with Hollywood — one of its watches appears in the new trailer for the upcoming Christopher Nolan film Tenet — as well as for its field watches. Its Khaki Field line now features a lightweight version in titanium, the 42mm Khaki Field Titanium Auto, with a colorway in black PVD, automatic movement and 80-hour power reserve. $995, hamiltonwatch.com