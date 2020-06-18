Father's Day Gift Guide: Gear for All Hollywood Dads

From bicycles and cocktails to a mask that benefits Black Lives Matter, shop the latest swag.

1. Social Hour

Tiffany & Co. 1837 Makers cocktail shaker ($2,250), bottle opener ($375) and jigger ($325) in sterling silver and brass; tiffany.com

2. Serve It Up

Jennifer Fisher x CB2 Eat/Play black marble tennis table with a removable net ($1,699) and paddle set ($49.95); cb2.com

3. For Brighter Days

Things Are Looking Up “Optimism on Deck” set of 52 cards with daily mindfulness practices; $40, goop.com

4. Cool Specs

Louis Vuitton Men’s Catch round sunglasses in gold metal; $655, louisvuitton.com

5. Upgrade Dad’s At-Home Barista Game

Anza steel, brass, porcelain and wood espresso machine; $1,275, goop.com

6. Be the Change

KidSuper Studios “Speak Up” mask, with 100 percent of profits going to Black Lives Matter; $15, kidsuper.com

7. Not Your Average Dad Kicks

Fear of God black suede, leather and canvas hightop sneakers; $595, mrporter.com

8. Timeless Style

Cartier Large Santos-Dumont watch with a 43.5mm steel case and navy alligator leather band; $3,900, cartier.com

9. Sir Mix-a-Lot

Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. mixed case by Charleston restaurateur Brooks Reitz; $180, jackrudycocktailco.com

10. Dopp Kit Essential

Beneath Your Mask antibacterial, hydrating Heal Whipped Skin Soufflé $28, preorder at beneathyourmask.com

11. Cruise Control

Public Bikes V7 city-ready multispeed bike with a lightweight steel frame; $599, publicbikes.com