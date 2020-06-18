STYLE Father's Day Gift Guide: Gear for All Hollywood Dads 1:44 PM PDT 6/18/2020 by Carol McColgin FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Courtesy of Subject From bicycles and cocktails to a mask that benefits Black Lives Matter, shop the latest swag. 1. Social Hour Tiffany & Co. 1837 Makers cocktail shaker ($2,250), bottle opener ($375) and jigger ($325) in sterling silver and brass; tiffany.com 2. Serve It Up Jennifer Fisher x CB2 Eat/Play black marble tennis table with a removable net ($1,699) and paddle set ($49.95); cb2.com 3. For Brighter Days Things Are Looking Up “Optimism on Deck” set of 52 cards with daily mindfulness practices; $40, goop.com 4. Cool Specs Louis Vuitton Men’s Catch round sunglasses in gold metal; $655, louisvuitton.com 5. Upgrade Dad’s At-Home Barista Game Anza steel, brass, porcelain and wood espresso machine; $1,275, goop.com 6. Be the Change KidSuper Studios “Speak Up” mask, with 100 percent of profits going to Black Lives Matter; $15, kidsuper.com 7. Not Your Average Dad Kicks Fear of God black suede, leather and canvas hightop sneakers; $595, mrporter.com 8. Timeless Style Cartier Large Santos-Dumont watch with a 43.5mm steel case and navy alligator leather band; $3,900, cartier.com 9. Sir Mix-a-Lot Jack Rudy Cocktail Co. mixed case by Charleston restaurateur Brooks Reitz; $180, jackrudycocktailco.com 10. Dopp Kit Essential Beneath Your Mask antibacterial, hydrating Heal Whipped Skin Soufflé $28, preorder at beneathyourmask.com 11. Cruise Control Public Bikes V7 city-ready multispeed bike with a lightweight steel frame; $599, publicbikes.com FACEBOOK TWITTER EMAIL ME Carol McColgin THRnews@thr.com CarolMcColgin