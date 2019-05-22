Father's Day Gift Picks: 6 Salmon-Hued Timepieces

'Tis the season for pink status watches.

Get hooked on summer’s hottest hue in men’s status watches and bands. Here are five salmon-colored timepieces from Arnold & Son, Gronefeld and more brands.

1. Montblanc

Inspired by physicians’ watches, the Heritage Pulsograph includes a pulsometer in a 40mm stainless steel case; $30,000, at Montblanc (Jordan Peele is a fan), New York and Los Angeles.

2. A. Lange & Söhne

The Datagraph Perpetual Tourbillion showcases a feature-packed dial crafted from solid pink gold; $287,800, at A. Lange & Söhne (Ed Sheeran wears the brand), South Coast Plaza and New York.

3. F.P. Journe

Set in a 42mm platinum case, the Tourbillon Souverain Vertical by F.P. Journe (Robert De Niro sports this brand) features a red gold guillochéd dial and 80-hour power reserve; $242,000, at F.P. Journe, New York and Los Angeles.

4. Laurent Ferrier

The Montres Ecole Minute Repeater showcases a red gold dial accented with a small seconds subdial at 6 o’clock; $345,000, at Martin Pulli Fine Jewelry and Watches, Philadelphia.

5. Gronefeld

A solid silver dial highlights a salmon galvanic finish on the automatic Principia 1941; $34,000, at Martin Pulli Fine Jewelry and Watches, Philadelphia.

6. Arnold & Son

Limited to just 28 pieces, the Tourbillon Chronometer No. 36 ($56,500) features a red gold mainplate and bridges in a 46mm case of 18-karat red gold.

