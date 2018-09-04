'The Favourite' Trailer Highlights Rivalry at Center of Tragicomedy

Yorgos Lanthimos' period-piece dramedy sees Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz's female leads competing for the favor of the queen (Olivia Colman) and her power in 18th-century England.

The Favourite dropped its official trailer on the heels of rave reviews after premiering at last week's Venice and Telluride film festivals.

Greek director Yorgos Lanthimos’ latest offering stars Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz. The story, which takes place in 18th-century England, is a period-piece dramedy told through the eyes of the three female leads — two of them rivals for the favor of the queen and her power.

Colman plays a gout-ridden Queen Anne, who lets her companion and lover, Lady Sarah (Weisz), govern in her place. When Sarah’s fallen cousin, Abigail (Stone), arrives, she sees an opportunity to work her way up back up to her aristocratic ranking, no matter what stands in her way.

The trailer shows Abigail taking advantage of the growing frailness of the queen upon her arrival. "She is a viper. You must send Abigail away," Lady Sarah tells Anne, to no avail. "You're just jealous," the queen replies. Lady Sarah reacts by shooting a pellet gun at Abigail's head. "I must take control of my second stance," a newly determined Abigail tells herself.

Of Lanthimos' tragicomedy, The Hollywood Reporter's David Rooney said, The Favourite "is a juicy power tangle connecting three women in the royal court of early 18th-century England, played by a divine trio that bounces off one another with obvious relish." Some critics have declared the film the one to beat in the best picture Oscar race.

Fox Searchlight releases The Favourite on Nov. 23. Nicholas Hoult, Joe Alwyn, James Smith, Mark Gatiss and Jenny Rainsford also star.

Watch the trailer above.