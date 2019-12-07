'The Favourite' Wins Big at European Film Awards

'The Favourite' picked up eight European Film honors, including European director for Yorgos Lanthimos and European actress for Oscar-winner Olivia Coleman.

The Favourite was the big winner at the European Film Awards in Berlin Saturday night, winning eight trophies, including for best European Film of 2019.

Yorgos Lanthimos' wry period drama, which arrived in Berlin already having notched up 10 Oscar nominations and one win for best actress Olivia Coleman, also won best director for Lanthimos, best actress for Coleman, the EFA's best comedy prize as well as technical honors for cinematography, editing, costume design and hair and make up.

Pedro Almodovar's autobiographical drama Pain and Glory won the European Actor prize for Antonio Banderas for his performance as a lightly fictionalized version of the Spanish auteur. Pain and Glory also won the European Production Design honor for Antxon Gómez's re-creation of 60 years of Spanish history, filtered through the lens of Almodovar's flamboyant, technicolor life and work.

But the biggest story going into this year's awards was the EFA's decision to nominate Roman Polanski's period drama An Officer and A Spy in four of the main categories, including European film, European director, European screenplay (for co-writers Polanski and Robert Harris) as well as European actor for French star Jean Dujardin.

Polanski's film had been well-received at its premiere in Venice — where it won the Grand Jury Prize — but the European Academy's decision to honor the 86-year-old director drew condemnation from those who see Polanski primarily as a man accused of sexual assault and rape and who remains a fugitive from U.S. justice. Last month another woman, French actress Valentine Monnier, came forward with new allegations, claiming Polanski raped her in 1975, when she was 18. In response, a women's rights group, J'Accuse Polanski, using the French title of his latest film, called on the European Film Academy to rescind its nominations and ban Polanski's film from the award ceremony.

Numerous members of the French film industry, as well as Pulp Fiction actress Rosanne Arquette, signed a letter to the EFA calling for a Polanski ban. The French writers, producers and directors guild ARP has also proposed new guidelines to "suspend any member facing legal charges and expel any member convicted, especially for crimes of a sexual nature." If adopted — the guild has yet to vote on the measure — the move would lead to the 86-year-old director's expulsion. Polanski denies the new allegations.

On Saturday night, European Film Academy President Wim Wenders did not address the issue during his initial remarks from the stage in Berlin. Deputy Chairman Mike Downey did, however, note that "the European Film Academy deplores violence in all its forms" and said that the EFA Board is looking to "revise its disciplinary measures" with respect to recent allegations against Polanski.

In the end, Polanski and An Officer and a Spy were subbed entirely. In an ironic twist, Céline Sciamma's feminist period drama Portrait of a Lady on Fire beat out Polanski and co-writer Robert Harris for the European screenplay honor.

A sharp contrast with the EFA's fence-sitting on the Polanski issue is the Academy's stand for artistic freedom, exemplified by its ongoing support for Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov, who spent the better part of the past five years in prison before finally being released this September, after intensive campaigning by the EFA. Sentsov was greeted with jubilant applause when he took the stage in Berlin Saturday night.

The European Film Awards can point to one of the best years in their 32-year history, with films from established masters — Pedro Almodovar for Pain and Glory, Marco Bellocchio for The Traitor, Roman Polanski for An Officer and A Spy — alongside dazzling debuts such as Ladj Ly's Les Misérables and Nora Fingscheidt's System Crasher and, with Yorgos Lanthimos's The Favourite, a genuine art-house cross-over hit, that has earned close to $100 million worldwide.

There were plenty of gems in the smaller categories as well. Buñel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles by director Salvador Simó won best European animated feature, beating out a strong line-up that included Jérémy Clapin's I Lost My Body, Anca Damian's Marona's Fantastic Tale and The Swallows of Kabul from directors Zabou Breitman and Éléa Gobbé-Mévellec. Ly's Les Misérables lost out to the more established names in the main categories but his powerful look at police brutality in the Parisian banlieues took the European Discovery-Prix Fipresci honor for best first feature. For Sama, director Waad al-Kateab and Edward Watts' harrowing first-person account of the war in Syria, won for best documentary.

And while the EFA may be divided over the issue of Roman Polanski, Academy members seemed united over the decision to give this year's lifetime achievement award to German director and actor Werner Herzog. The 77-year-old filmmaker, who has directed such classics as Fitzcarraldo and Aguirre, Wrath of God, as well as ground-breaking documentaries Grizzly Man and Cave of Forgotten Dreams, shows no signs of slowing down. In addition to his recurring role as The Client in Disney+ Star Wars series The Mandalorian, Herzog has directed and released two feature-length documentaries in the past year— Meeting Gorbachev and Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin—as well as one feature film, Family Romance, LLC, his first film shot in Japanese.

Herzog used his speech to praise the solidarity between Europe's national film industry and to remind Europeans that, despite political, economic and social problems, that the European Union remains "the biggest peace project world history has ever seen."

The evening's other lifetime achievement honoree was French actress Juliette Binoche, who received the European Achievement in World Cinema honor, accepting the prize from her High Life director Claire Denis.

"I would like to give an advice to young actresses: Choose your films, be responsible for what you're choosing, because we make a difference," Binoche said, hoisting her trophy.

In a first for the European Film Awards, the European Academy presented its inaugural Achievement in Fiction Series prize, honoring the best European series of the year, to German period thriller Babylon Berlin, directed by Tom Tykwer, Henk Handloegten, and Achim von Borries.

Here is the full list of 2019 European Film Award winners:

EUROPEAN FILM

The Favourite, Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

EUROPEAN DIRECTOR

Yorgos Lanthimos for The Favourite

EUROPEAN ACTRESS

Olivia Colman in The Favourite

EUROPEAN ACTOR

Antonio Banderas in Pain and Glory

EUROPEAN SCREENWRITER

Céline Sciamma for Portrait of a Lady on Fire

EUROPEAN COMEDY

The Favourite, Dir. Yorgos Lanthimos

EUROPEAN DOCUMENTARY

For Sama, Dir. Waad al-Kateab, Edward Watts

EUROPEAN ANIMATED FILM

Buñel in the Labyrinth of the Turtles, Dir. Salvador Simó

EUROPEAN DISCOVERY 2019 – Prix FIPRESCI

Les Misérables, Dir. Ladj Ly

EUROPEAN CINEMATOGRAPHY

Robbie Ryan for The Favourite

EUROPEAN EDITING

Yorgos Mavropsaridis for The Favourite

EUROPEAN PRODUCTION DESIGN

Antxon Gómez for Pain And Glory

EUROPEAN COSTUME DESIGN

Sandy Powell for The Favourite

EUROPEAN HAIR & MAKE-UP

Nadia Stacey for The Favourite

EUROPEAN ORIGINAL SCORE

John Gürtler for System Crasher

EUROPEAN SOUND

Eduardo Esquide, Nacho Royo-Villanova, Laurent Chassaigne for A Twelve-Year Night

EUROPEAN VISUAL EFFECTS

Martin Ziebell, Sebastian Kaltmeyer, Néha Hirve, Jesper Brodersen, Torgeir Busch for About Endlessness

EUROPEAN SHORT FILM

The Christmas Gift, Dir. Bogdan Mureşanu

LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD

Werner Herzog

EUROPEAN ACHIEVEMENT IN WORLD CINEMA

Juliette Binoche

ACHIEVEMENT IN FICTION SERIES

Babylon Berlin

EFA PEOPLE'S CHOICE AWARD

Cold War, Dir. Pawel Pawlikowski

EURIMAGES CO-PRODUCTION AWARD

Juric Tilic