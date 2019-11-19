Yorgos Lanthimos' 'The Favourite' Wins Big in European Film Awards Tech Categories

The Oscar-winning period drama starring Olivia Colman, Emma Stone and Rachel Weisz picked up four honors in technical categories, including best cinematography and best costume design.

Technically, Europe loves The Favourite.

Yorgos Lanthimos' period drama , which won star Olivia Colman the best actress Oscar earlier this year, picked up four of eight European Film Awards available in the technical categories, winning honors for best cinematography, costume design, editing and hair and makeup.

The European Film Awards' technical winners, announced Tuesday, included The Favourite cameraman Robbie Ryan, editor Yorgos Mavropsaridis, costume designer Sandy Powell and make-up artist Nadia Stacey.

Antxon Gómez won the European production design honor for his work on Pedro Almodovar's Pain & Glory. John Gürtler took best European original score for his soundtrack to Nora Fingscheidt's System Crasher . Roy Andersson's team of special effects artists — Martin Ziebell, Sebastian Kaltmeyer, Néha Hirve, Jesper Brodersen and Torgeir Busch — won the European visual effects honor for Andersson's About Endlessness . The honor for best sound design went to the team behind Álvaro Brechner's Uruguay-set drama A Twelve-Year Night: Eduardo Esquide, Nacho Royo-Villanova and Laurent Chassaigne.

The European Film Awards technical categories are traditionally announced ahead of the official award ceremony, which will be held in Berlin Dec. 7.