Esports Team FaZe Clan Suspends Danny "Dubs" Walsh for Using Hate Speech in Live Stream

Esports team FaZe Clan on Saturday confirmed via social media that it has suspended Danny "Dubs" Walsh from representing the team in competitive competitions or streaming events due to his use of hate speech in a live-stream video.

"FaZe Clan will not tolerate any form of hate speech. It is imperative for us to foster an inclusive environment in this community," the team tweeted in a post. "Due to his actions, we are suspending Dubs indefinitely from representing FaZe Clan while in professional competition, streaming, or posting on his social channels."

The statement continued, "We are requiring Dubs to go through sensitivity training and proactively requiring all FaZe Clan members to go through sensitivity training immediately."

In a post from a Twitter user, Walsh can be heard saying the word "n—er" during his live stream of the battle royale game Fortnite. The player who was actually streaming is heard telling Walsh, "Yo, I’m streaming. I’m streaming. I’m streaming. I’m streaming, Dubs."

Walsh's indefinite suspension follows severe punishments handed down to others within the gamer group FaZe Clan. In November, Jarvis Khattri was permanently banned from the game by Epic Games for using aimbots — an in-game cheat that increases shooting accuracy by allowing players to automatically aim at opponents. And in September 2018, Trevor "FunkBomb" Siegler and Nate Hill were banned from Fortnite's Fall Skirmish event for cheating on a stream.

A rep for FaZe Clan told The Hollywood Reporter there is no further comment at this time.